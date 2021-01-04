Car and truck collide in Kaimai Ranges, police say crash is 'serious'

Police were called to the crash in the Lowe Kaimai Ranges a little before 5.30am.

A truck and car have collided in the Kaimai Ranges in the Bay of Plenty.

Police say the Monday morning crash on State Highway 27 is serious but details remain scant.

The first call about the crash, between Soldiers Rd and Valley View Rd, came in about 5.23am, police said.

The crash close the road in both directions and diversions remained in place at 7am.

“An update on injuries will be provided when able,” police said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there will be significant delays.”