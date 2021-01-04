Police urge motorists to drive safely as road toll is almost triple last summer's

Police are urging drivers to put away their phones and watch their speeds, as they head home from their holidays.

Eleven people have already lost their lives on New Zealand roads this holiday period, more than double the four lives lost last summer holidays.

The latest fatality involved a collision between a truck and a car on State Highway 29, in the Lower Kaimai area, on Monday morning. The road remains closed in both directions.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Police are urging motorists to drive to the conditions on the last day of the official summer holidays. (File photo)

On New Year’s Day, a two-car crash in Northland’s Hikurangi killed Wellington 6-year-old Myka Tuala.

READ MORE:

* One dead after car and truck collide on Kaimai Range

* Boy, 6, who died in Northland crash 'happy, kind and gentle'

* Crash survivor and safety campaigner unveils 'world first' centre to cut road tragedies



As Monday is the last day of the official holiday period, police Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser said there will be a lot of traffic on the roads around the country.

Brodie Jaeger/Supplied Flooding near Opotiki on Sunday nearly submerged small cars – now police are warning motorists to drive to the conditions.

Many areas have been impacted by bad weather in the last few days, making it even more important for all drivers to remain focused and make the right decisions, he said.

“We know people will be keen to get home and the weather conditions will make driving challenging in many parts of New Zealand,” he said.

“But we don't want to see any more families impacted by tragedy this holiday period, and we need all road users to play their part in getting everyone home safely.”

Fraser said drivers need to keep their speed down, drive to the conditions, watch their following distances, put the phones away and take a break if they feel tired.

“By doing these simple things, we look after our families, each other and everyone on the roads.”

The holiday period ends at 6am on January 5.