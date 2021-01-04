Woman's body found in bush in east Auckland, death being treated as unexplained

The woman's body was found in dense bush on a secluded walking track along the Tamaki River in Pakuranga Heights, east Auckland.

The body of a woman has been found in bush in the east Auckland suburb of Pakuranga Heights.

The woman’s body was discovered in dense bush near a walking track running below Waikaremoana Place shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

An investigation into the sudden death – which is being treated as “unexplained” – has been launched, a police spokeswoman said on Monday.

Waikaremoana Pl backs on to the Tamaki River, which is flanked by pockets of scrub on either side.

GOOGLE MAPS/Stuff Waikaremoana Place backs on to scrub and bush alongside the Tamaki River.

A resident in the cul-de-sac, Neil Tobin, said police canvassed the street on Sunday asking if anyone knew of a woman of European descent in about her mid-30s.

Police had been telling residents the death was not thought to be suspicious, Tobin said.

On Monday, shortly after noon, there were no police officers or forensic specialists in the street, nor any evidence of a crime scene.