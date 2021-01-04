Helicopters, 30 firefighters race to contain Northland vegetation fire

Two helicopters and 30 firefighters are battling the blaze at Punuruku, north-east of Whangārei.

Up to 30 firefighters and two helicopters are continuing to fight a vegetation fire, which has spread over 1.5 hectares of land in Northland on Monday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the fire at 12.40pm on Sunday, shift manager Paul Radden said.

The fire is at the rural area of Punaruku, north-east of Whangārei, near the Whangaruru Harbour.

The blaze is on a farm station, in scrubland and pine forest.

Helicopters are using monsoon buckets, filled with water from a nearby stream, to quell the flames.

Radden said multiple crews are fighting the blaze.

By 3.20pm, the fire had increased in size by 50 per cent, but firefighters were confident it was contained to that size, he said.

There is a total fire ban in Northland due to the tinder dry conditions.

On December 29, about 100 homes in the Far North town of Ahipara were evacuated by an out-of-control fire.