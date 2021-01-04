Young talent turning heads as chess enjoys a cultural renaissance

Isabelle Ning, 11, contemplates her next move at the New Zealand Chess Championships in Palmerston North.

She's too young to watch The Queen's Gambit, but that's OK, Isabelle Ning is focused on her own moves.

The 11 year old is the defending national junior chess champion and the youngest entrant in the national open championship, which is being hosted in Palmerston North.

Isabelle claimed her first scalp in her first open match on Monday, against a much older and well-ranked opponent.

“I like everything about chess, but I really like that feeling when you win. Because you did it with your own hard work, which is so satisfying.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Isabelle on her way to claiming her first scalp in the open championship, beating Nigel Meige on Monday.

The 128th New Zealand Chess championship at the Copthorne Hotel is smaller this year, with no international players due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the game is enjoying a rare moment of pop culture consciousness due to a hit TV miniseries.

The Queen's Gambit is Netflix’s most watched miniseries ever and centres on Beth Harmon, a fictional orphaned child chess prodigy.

Tournament organiser Mark Noble said the lack of foreign competition has been countered by a surge of people joining chess clubs around New Zealand, and a growing interest in live-streams of the tournament matches.

He said there hasn’t been this much public interest in chess since the dramatic Cold War rivalry between American Bobby Fischer and Russian grand master Boris Spassky captured the world's imagination in 1972.

In Isabelle, the tournament has its own Beth Harmon-style prodigy; the Auckland girl won her first chess tournament at age 6 and has travelled the world while staring down at chess boards.

“Your first open championships are never easy, and I don’t think she will win,” Noble said, “but she will definitely take some scalps over the next two weeks.”

Isabelle said she used to get nervous playing older and more experienced opponents, but not any more, now some of them feel nervous playing her.

“The first time I play them and beat them, they can be a bit surprised. I like that too.”

Isabelle has travelled all over New Zealand, Asia and Brazil for chess tournaments, and she loved exploring the different cultures and foods.

She only wanted to keep competing for as long as it helped her get better at the game – it wasn’t worth the hassle otherwise, when she could just play chess and have fun closer to home.

Spectators are welcome at the Copthorne, as long as they stay quiet and put their phones on silent so the competitors aren’t distracted.

Key matches can be watched on virtual boards in real time on the New Zealand Chess website.