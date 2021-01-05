Firefighters checking hotspots at scene of rural Northland fire

A crew of firefighters have returned to the scene of a vegetation fire in Northland on Tuesday morning, to monitor the site and dampen down any hotspots.

The fire at Punaruku, north-east of Whangārei, started at 12.40pm on Monday.

Two helicopters and 30 firefighters worked through the afternoon to control the blaze, which burnt through 1.5ha of scrub and pine forest.

Denise Piper/Stuff Two helicopters were used to fight the fire in scrub and pine at Punaruku, north-east of Whangarei, on Monday.

The fire was contained on Monday evening, said Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Dallas Ramsay.

The landowner monitored the site overnight, and a rural fire crew returned on Tuesday morning to check any hotspots, she said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but there is a total fire ban in Northland due to the tinder dry conditions.

On December 29, about 100 homes in the Far North town of Ahipara were evacuated by an out-of-control fire.

On Sunday, two helicopters quelled a fire on Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands, on the same island as the world’s rarest tree. That fire was believed to have been started by fireworks or a boat flare.