Owner of a popular Auckland noodle house in hospital after altercation with a customer

The Satay Noodle House in Panmure was the scene of a violent attack that left the owner in a serious condition in hospital.

An incident at Satay Noodle House in the Auckland suburb of Panmure has left the owner in hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said police were investigating the incident after two people had an “altercation” outside the eatery shortly before 5pm.

According to witnesses Stuff spoke with, the victim was the elderly owner of the popular Satay Noodle House.

A local man, who only wished to be identified as Gary, said the owner of the restaurant was "a beautiful man” who would never hurt anyone.

READ MORE:

* Auckland restaurants at war: Taste testing Mt Albert BBQ Noodle Houses

* Auckland restaurants at war: Next-door noodle eateries fight over same name

* Cafe Chat: Brown Brothers' Euro-Indian fusion



He said a male customer got into a verbal altercation with staff about 5pm.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A section of Queens Rd in Panmure was closed after the altercation.

”The owner never yells, never says anything like that to customers, but they were yelling at him quite a lot,” he said.

”The customer, he refused to pay for his meal, and then tried to take money from the till and walked out across the road. That’s where the owner was assaulted.”

According to witnesses, the altercation spilled out onto the street where another man hopped out of a parked car, and attacked the restaurant owner.

“I think it was a friend or something – a big guy.

“He [the owner] got punched, just once, but he fell and his head hit the road. That’s when the blood started [flowing], and the owner of Best Style Cutz next door called the ambulance.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Locals say the owner is “a gentle man” and the dispute was over payment for a meal.

The customer allegedly tore his T-shirt off to cover his vehicle's licence plate before speeding off.

A section of Queens Rd, near Pilkington Rd, was closed earlier but has been reopened.

Police were still on the scene.