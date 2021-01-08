Panmure assault: Hospitalised noodle house owner now in stable condition

The owner of a popular Auckland noodle house, Satay Noodle House in Panmure, is in hospital after an altercation with a customer.

An Auckland restaurant owner who suffered serious injuries in an assault is now in a stable condition in hospital, police say.

The man was injured when a male offender entered Satay Noodle House and attempted to take cash from the till after a dispute with the owner, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault and have not yet identified the offender.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The owner of the Satay Noodle House was described as a “good bloke” by a local shop assistant.

Witnesses say the victim was resuscitated by a member of the public after being punched to the ground when an argument spilled onto Queens Rd on Thursday evening.

Panmure resident David Mangham said he saw someone perform CPR on the victim.

“There was a gentleman on the ground….and there was someone doing CPR. They were doing CPR there for quite a while.”

Local hairdresser Andy Liu said he saw the attacker remove his clothing to cover his car plate before driving away.

Liu said the owner was punched after attempting to remove the clothing to see the plate number.

People gathered around to watch and someone performed CPR on the owner shortly after he fell, Liu said.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said they were called at 4.46pm and the patient was found in a critical condition.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The owner of Satay Noodle House in Panmure had to be resuscitated by a member of the public after the assault.

Local shop staff who knew the owner by the name “Sam” are shocked by the incident.

A nearby shop assistant, who did not want to be named, said he felt sorry for Sam, whom he understands has young children.

“I was praying whole night that he’d be safe,” he said.

Police encourage any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 210107/6932 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.