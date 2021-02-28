Doctors, police, judges among meth users, says former dealer

Former meth cook Ra Ingram decided to turn her life around after decades of drug abuse.

Meth is easier to access than ever before, and affects everyone from the most vulnerable Kiwis to those at the top. Former meth cook Ra Ingram fuelled society’s elite. This is her story.

It started by extracting ingredients from pills used to treat a common cold.

Add a hint of battery acid, a dab of paint thinner, drain cleaner, lantern fuel and antifreeze, and you've got yourself one insidious, yet highly addictive drug.

It grabs hold of you and slowly gets stronger.

Ra Ingram, 41, relied on this dependence to build her meth empire in Auckland.

Many of her customers turned to meth to cope with their laborious work schedules. They always returned for more.

“I’ve sold to doctors, I've sold to police officers, I’ve sold to judges, trainee nurses doing long hours, taxi drivers, film crew – high-profile people.”

They would purchase a bag once every four or five months. Then it became every couple of months. Then once a month.

After 12 months, they would approach her every day.

“The time in between using gets shorter and shorter. That may take a couple of years. But there's no such thing as manageable using. Your life becomes unmanageable.”

WARWICK SMITH, DAVID UNWIN/STUFF GRAPHIC CONTENT: Recovering meth addict Leighton Cornelius and wife Trina talk about his history with violence and drugs, and how he got clean.

There's no set group of users, Ingram says.

It plagues families, children, friends, loved ones and employees. Everyone connected to a meth user is affected by their addiction.

Ingram has been that person, and her whānau could not escape her addiction, which she now describes as a living hell.

Her son was two when he ingested her stash. It was the worst 72 hours of her life, but didn't stop her from using.

“My addiction made me that self-centred that he didn't matter, and that's the raw truth of it. Your children are secondary to getting high.

“Even though he was in the state he was, when he was high, I couldn't take him to the hospital [because] of the risk of losing him. But I didn't deserve to have him.”

David Unwin/Stuff Ingram vacated her family home to stay with Leighton and Trina Cornelius to maintain her sobriety.

Ingram wells up as she describes prioritising drugs over restocking the pantry. Every Monday night, when she was paid, nothing would happen unless she got high.

“My kids would be hungry, and I would tell them to shut the f... up,” she says, wiping her face.

“And every time I did that, a little piece of me almost died. I couldn't believe how f...... selfish I was. I wouldn't feed my kids. I’d spend all the money on getting high.”

The path to cooking was a natural transition for Ingram.

She had a rough upbringing, suffering repeated sexual abuse from the age of eight until she was kicked out of home at 13.

She turned to meth as a coping mechanism, and learned to cook it with a friend when she was 17.

Her friend, 45 at the time, paid $17,000 to learn. She sold everything to establish their lab, which was located 30 kilometres north of Auckland in Silverdale. Ingram was just a sidekick.

“She was a late bloomer. She had homes, property, vehicles, and she sunk everything into it.”

They did five-ounce cooks at a time and kept their circle tight. Meanwhile, Ingram had children and a raging addiction to morphine and methamphetamine.

David Unwin/Stuff Ingram ran a methamphetamine laboratory in Auckland for more than a decade.

Each day she risked her life in the laboratory. Dangerous chemicals are explosive, and meth cooks can be severely burnt, disfigured or killed if their concoctions explode.

The labs create plenty of toxic waste – the production of one pound of methamphetamine produces five pounds of waste. People exposed to this material can become sick.

At the time, they saw cooking as something fun to reduce the cost of their own drug use and make a bit of money on the side. But it came with hidden consequences.

“You don't see the damage you do when you're cooking meth. It's a fast way of making money, pretty good money, but it always goes back into the product.

“I put my usage and my addiction before my family, and it was a shitty existence for my children.”

Her kids have seen far too much, she says, and can tell by looking at someone whether they are using meth.

“Children shouldn't know that stuff.”

David Unwin/Stuff Ingram attends anonymous meetings at Manchester House, in Feilding, with other recovering drug addicts.

The regrets hit hard when she took herself to get clean at the Salvation Army Bridge Centre in Wellington in April 2019.

After 27 years of drug abuse, she thought about the victims.

“The people I sold drugs to that I knew couldn't afford it, my son getting high, the psychosis of people I knew couldn't handle the drug. But I sold it to them anyway. All of that stuff kept me awake at night.”

Staying clean hasn't been easy. She has relapsed twice.

The first incident occurred in the months following rehab.

She beat herself up, but drugs were what she had used to deal with stress her entire life. Changing those coping mechanisms wouldn’t happen overnight.

She loves being present with her children. Until getting clean, she had never sat down and connected with them.

“I used to ask them when they came home after school: ‘How was your day?’. My son said to me: ‘When are you actually going to sit down and listen to me? You ask me every day, but you don't listen.’ I was like a robot, a robotic mother. I wasn't present, no feelings.”

There were times her children were almost pried from her arms. She recalls several encounters with government social workers. She quickly mastered the art of talking her way out of situations.

She would tell them she had a drug problem, but was doing something about it. It was a lie, but they bought it.

David Unwin/Stuff During the Covid-19 lockdown, Ra Ingram helped Manchester House prepare care packages for elderly.

Ingram's mind hasn't been this clear since she was a child, and she now wants to put her anti-P message in front of children.

“I really think it's important to go into schools and teach our kids how to build themselves up, how to name their emotions.”

Post-care support for recovering addicts fresh out of rehab also needs improving, she says.

There are plenty of rehab centres, and they are used, however there is little support once addicts are released.

Many, such as Ingram, return to their home where drugs are rife and the same influences remain.

“The biggest time a recovering addict needs support is in the six months after rehab," she says. “They need a safe environment to be able to put into place the tools they have learned.”

She left her husband during the coronavirus lockdown last year because he was still using.

“I came home from rehab and the only thing that had changed was me. I had a taste of recovery and I wanted it. I realised if I had stayed there, I would be straight back to where I was.”

She found a safe place to stay with Leighton and Trina Cornelius.

WHERE TO GET HELP