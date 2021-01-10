'One happy camper': Conservationist Pete Bethune out of hospital after snake bite

Kiwi conservationist Pete Bethune has been discharged from hospital and is back on his ship after being bitten by one of South America's deadliest snakes.

Bethune was bitten by a deadly fer-de-lance snake just after Christmas while working in the jungle in Costa Rica’s Peninsula de Osa National Park. He has been in hospital for nearly a fortnight.

Speaking to Stuff via video on Sunday (NZ time), a few hours after getting out of hospital, Hamilton-born Bethune said he had a catheter bag on one side, “a dodgy leg on the other” but was “happy to be home, and happy to be alive”.

SUPPLIED Bethune leaving hospital in Costa Rica on Sunday morning (NZ time) two weeks after being bitten by a deadly snake.

It had been a tumultuous two weeks for Bethune, particularly over the past few days when “things “became quite dark for me. I thought I’d never get out of [hospital]”.

When Bethune was bitten he “honestly thought my number was up”.

After traversing hours of waterfalls and cliffs to get out of the jungle, “pushing the poison around my body”, Bethune was picked up by boat and hospitalised.

Supplied The extent of the swelling from Pete Bethune's snake bite.

The first few days were a morphine-induced blur, as a doctor administered Bethune the highest level of antivenom he had ever given a patient.

Bethune remembered thinking he would be out of hospital within a few days, but experienced “more and more complications” with his treatment every day.

The last few days saw issues with his bladder, a “nasty” rash on his back, and pain in his leg where he was bitten. But on Saturday (NZ time) things started to come right – the swelling subsided, and his blood and urine tests came back clear.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Conservationist Pete Bethune hasn't stopped smiling since being discharged from hospital on Sunday morning (NZ time) following a deadly snake bite.

“The smile hasn’t left my face since I got out... I’m one happy camper.”

Bethune's recovery would be ongoing.

There is a “growth” in his leg at the site of the snake bite where the muscle was damaged, and a ‘zone’ of dead (necrotic) tissue, which he said could be permanent.

Supplied The aftermath of Bethune's escape from a Costa Rican jungle after the snake bite.

He can “gingerly” walk at the moment, but said a lot of the strength and flexibility in his leg had gone.

“But I’m alive, and I’ll settle for that.”

Bethune said it had been “quite a difficult ordeal” for him – one he said had made him “evaluate and reset” his priorities – but would be back in the jungle soon enough.

“There’s plenty of work lined up, I’ll be a busy boy.”

Bethune also faces a weighty medical bill following his brush with death.

Supplied It took hours to escape the forest where Bethune was bitten so he could get medical help. He was in hospital for more than two weeks.

However, as of midday on Sunday, an American GoFundMe page had amassed more than US$19,600 (NZ$27,00) in donations – two-thirds of the fundraising goal.

In what he said would be his final 'snake bite update’ Facebook Live on Sunday morning, Bethune thanked those who had messaged him words of support over the past weeks.

“It's been pretty tough... [one of] the toughest things I've gone through,” he said.

That so many had reached out and “rustled up support” had him feeling “very blessed”.