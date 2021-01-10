Reckless driving in police car under investigation

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

An investigation is underway after a video of a police car driving recklessly emerged on social media.

In the video, the police car was driven in reverse before being spun around with screeching tyres, then speeding off past a crowd of people.

A police spokesperson says they are trying to work out why the car was being driven erratically.

They say they will be speaking to those involved.

It is understood the incident took place at a boy racer event near Hamilton.

