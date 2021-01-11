Police search for three suspects after serious assault in Lower Hutt

Police are searching for three suspects following a serious assault in Lower Hutt on Monday morning. (File pic)

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning attack in Lower Hutt.

Police are looking for three suspects following the serious assault, after they were called to Hardy St, Waterloo, about 5.15am on Monday.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Sarah Coulthard said paramedics transported the victim to Hutt Hospital in a critical condition.

A Hutt Hospital spokeswoman said the patient was in a stable condition.