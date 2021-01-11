Police name woman killed in farm-vehicle crash

Police are still looking into the death of a woman on a Ruapehu farm. WorkSafe NZ is also involved.

The woman killed in a farm-vehicle accident on Saturday morning was Samara Windle, 20.

She was from the Ruapehu area and died after a four-wheel-drive vehicle she was a passenger in rolled on a rural property. Police named her on Monday.

The woman was injured following the crash. Medical assistance was provided but she did not recover.

Two others on the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

READ MORE:

* Woman in her 20s dies in four-wheel-drive accident on Waipukurau farm



Police are continuing to make enquiries into the incident.

WorkSafe NZ was notified following the incident.