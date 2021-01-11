Racist slurs sprayed on Coromandel bridge disgust holidaymaker

A hotel billboard and Coromandel’s Kōpū Bridge were sprayed with racist statements.

Coromandel’s gateway has been targeted by a "hateful" racial attack which shocked a passing driver.

Racial slurs were spray-painted in blue over Kōpū Bridge and a hotel billboard on State Highway 25, near Thames.

The slurs are towards people of Indian and Muslim descent, referring to their diet and headdress, but are due to be removed or covered up by Monday night.

Auckland resident Martin Black was shocked to see the hate speech sprayed on a sign on Saturday morning while driving to Whangamatā, he told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Harbour Bridge contamination: The letter residents weren't sent

* Poor lighting may have led to pedestrian's death

* Freedom camping location changes pegged out for Golden Bay



“There was blue graffiti all over it, Black said.

Speaking through tears, Black said he had good friends who were Indian and he was saddened someone would do something so “hateful” in such a prominent area.

He did not see the slur on the bridge.

Supplied The offensive graffiti on the bridge is due to be removed or covered up by Monday night, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Once at his destination, Black rang the Thames Coromandel District Council and was told they would get on to the situation quickly.

But the words remained when Black drove back to Auckland on Sunday night.

Bruce Mercer/Stuff Kōpū Bridge is at the base of the Coromandel Peninsula, and is managed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“If I knew it would have taken this long to remove it, I would have pulled over to put a towel over it or something. Anything to cover it up.”

Kōpū Bridge is part of State Highway 25 and is managed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Reports to Thames-Coromandel District Council were passed on for action, council senior communications officer Michael Dobie said.

Waka Kotahi knew about the offensive graffiti and planned to have it removed or covered up by Monday night, Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said.

“High traffic volumes experienced over the weekend, due to returning holiday traffic, have eased, making the graffiti removal safer for both our contractors and road users,” Lauder said.

A billboard for Thames business The Junction Hotel was also defaced but the company did not respond to requests about when it would be removed.