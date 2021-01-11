Auckland Museum banks on domestic visitors to plug $3.9 million fiscal hole

An inside look at the Auckland Museum's new South Atrium and new added features.

A major museum is banking on a surge of domestic visitors over the next three years to plug a $3.9 million fiscal hole.

Auckland War Memorial Museum recorded $8 million in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic putting the kibosh on international tourism in 2020.

A newly refurbished south entrance and atrium, paired with a schedule of international exhibitions, form the museum’s strategy to drive up visitor numbers and balance its books by 2024.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Museum is focused on increasing domestic visitation numbers to pull itself out of a $3.9 million deficit inflicted by Covid-19. (File photo)

A museum spokesperson said the pandemic had led to huge financial consequences.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Museum's south entrance refurbished to reflect heritage, history

* Canterbury Museum reveals dramatic $195m revamp designs

* Auckland Museum translates online war records into te reo Māori



“The loss of the international tourism market continues to have significant impact, resulting in loss of revenue, through admissions, performances and tours, reductions in large gatherings for conferences and commercial venue hire and reduced spend onsite through retail and food and beverage outlets.

“Our focus is now on driving revenue from our local and domestic markets.”

The museum's draft annual plan reveals a $3 million deficit is expected to snowball to $3.87 million in 2021, before falling to $1.66 million the following year and eventually to $580,000 in 2024.

Domestic visitations are anticipated to increase dramatically over this period, from 401,000 in 2020 to 989,000 by 2024.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland War Memorial Museum refurbished its South Atrium entrance with a few new special features in November.

This will increase self-generated revenue, which plummeted during the pandemic to $920,000.

In 2021, revenue is expected to bounce back to $9.15 million and to continue to rise to $14.37 million by 2024.

The spokesperson said a special exhibitions programme would form an integral part of plans to encourage New Zealanders to visit the museum.

“We remain committed to bringing to Auckland a compelling programme of major international touring exhibitions at a time when international travel will continue to be restricted.”

The annual plan said the recently refurbished south entrance and atrium would also drive up domestic visitations.

“With construction now complete, our new South Atrium entry, orientation, hospitality and retail precinct, together with our new exhibition galleries, will enable us to rebuild audience engagement and visitation levels,” it reads.

The refurbished south entrance to Auckland Museum marked the most significant change to the building in more than a decade when it opened in November.