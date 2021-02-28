Meth addicts say recovery is failing due to inadequate care post-rehab

Leighton Cornelius, 38, has battled methamphetamine addiction for more than 20 years.

Meth addicts released from rehab say their recovery is at risk due to inadequate post-detox care.

They want more government funding for residential rehabilitation centres in the regions, which are being hit hard by the nation’s most prevalent illicit drug.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern agreed primary health centres that provided addiction support had been underfunded for some time and, in some places, did not exist.

However, she said it would take years to rebuild New Zealand’s support system to help a rising number of Kiwis who are hooked on meth.

Recovering addicts first raised concerns about post-care support at a series of support meetings in Feilding.

Leighton Cornelius, 38, has been to rehab four times over the past four years. He relapsed on each occasion prior to his most recent stint in September.

WARWICK SMITH, DAVID UNWIN/STUFF GRAPHIC CONTENT: Recovering meth addict Leighton Cornelius and wife Trina talk about his history with violence and drugs, and how he got clean.

Cornelius said there was inadequate care each time he was released. He was told to see his AOD [Alcohol and other drug] counsellor, but often waited weeks for an appointment.

When he missed an appointment, he was never contacted to schedule another.

”You're just a case to them," Cornelius said. “They have no way of knowing whether you're clean, whether their referral to send you to rehab was successful.

“They can't measure it because they don't follow you up."

More in-home care and peer support groups were needed for recovering addicts, he said.

“Even if it's the rehab checking in on you for a certain amount of time. But [at the moment] there's nothing.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Trina Cornelius has supported her husband's journey to sobriety over their 14-year relationship.

His wife, Trina, said many users returned from rehab to their old lives, where people were using and lapsing was just a text message away.

“You come out of rehab, and you're a bit nervous about going home, but there's no help for you.”

Addiction counsellor Robyn Duncan said strong networks were vital during the weeks following rehab as addicts rebuild with friends and family.

“These people coming out of rehab have to have that support,” she said.

Former addict and meth cook Ra Ingram returned from rehab to find a family member using the drug at home. She moved out so she wouldn't be tempted herself.

“I came home and the only thing that had changed was me.”

Having somewhere to stay to get away from the drug was crucial, she said.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Ra Ingram moved out of her family home to stay sober after being released from rehab.

Ardern told Stuff the Government had invested in expanding access to primary mental health and addiction support.

Over the next five years, she said, support services such as short-term interventions, counselling and group therapy would be rolled out to reach an additional 5000 people each year with mild to moderate drug addictions.

The plan also involved improving the quality of residential care, detoxification and aftercare support for more than 2000 people.

District Health Boards would receive money to alleviate cost pressures in residential care and detoxification services.

A cash injection would also enable the Ministry of Health and Department of Corrections to fund residential services more adequately.

Alden Williams/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Stuff addiction services have been underfunded for several years.

“It’s a matter of being able to scale that out, building up the workforce, which is a massive undertaking, because there has been such inadequate provision across the country,” Ardern said.

“In places where we have high meth use, for instance, we haven’t had any rehabilitation beds at all. That's a problem across the country, and we are trying to build and rebuild."

Ardern spoke with a group of mothers who were fighting for treatment services on the East Coast.

“I remember thinking how devastating to be in that situation when you see a family member fall into this absolute pit, and that’s what meth is – it's just a pit – and there was nothing to pull them out.”

She also spoke with users in Hawke’s Bay after announcing funding for an extension of a rehab provider last year.

“You can't imagine how some people get out of bed in the morning. Some of their experiences are horrific and the drug addiction is often [further] down the track after multiple traumas."

