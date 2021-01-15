Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Titirangi, West Auckland

The serious crash happened on Titirangi Road, New Lynn.

A pedestrian has been seriously after being hit by a car in New Lynn, West Auckland.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident on Titirangi Rd which happened shortly after midday.

A police spokesman said the pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to North Shore Hospital.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will examine the scene.”

A section of Titirangi Rd was currently closed, near the intersections with Willerton Ave and Northall Road.

Motorists in the area are advised to expect delays while police conduct their inquiries at the scene.