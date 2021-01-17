Refugee 'at home' in New Zealand as one of lucky few resettled during Covid-19 pandemic

It took Dahir Abdirahman a decade to reach New Zealand after fleeing violence in Somalia and he was one of the last allowed in as Covid-19 shut the border. He hopes his story will inspire the Government to renew efforts to bring in more refugees.

When refugee Dahir Abdirahman arrived in New Zealand just days before the Government shut the borders, he knew little about Covid-19.

Weeks later, he spent the alert level four lockdown at south Auckland’s Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre, with a family of six, and another man from Pakistan, as his only company.

“Each block had a time [when] they could go out at only that time, and have one-hour walking inside the grounds.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dahir Hussein Abdirahman fled violence in Somalia in 2010.

It was hard, he says, but the care was excellent, with immigration staff checking in daily to ensure he was okay. Three reliable meals a day was a nice change.

Abdirahman is one of just 31 refugees brought into the country in 2020 after resettlement departures were suspended as part of the global pandemic response.

Sixteen more refugees arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday, bringing the total number to make it in since Covid-19 closed the border to 47.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Somali refugee Dahir Abdirahman arrived in New Zealand days before the Government shut the borders.

Another nine people are under consideration, their arrival dependent on safe passage to New Zealand, an immigration official says.

Red Cross general manager for migration Rachel O’Connor says every case brought in under the Government's current emergency provision is a life or death scenario.

Abdirahman hopes telling his story will prompt the Government to renew efforts to bring more refugees in.

The 34-year-old fled Somalia in 2010, first seeking safety in Kenya and then Indonesia, where he spent over five years awaiting resettlement.

The first year and seven months in Tanjung Pinang city, in the Indonesian province of Riau Islands, were spent in a single crowded hall. No-one was allowed out until they received official refugee status, Abdirahman says.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dahir Hussein Abdirahman says conditions in the Indonesian camp he was living at were desperate.

“There were a lot of floods, a lot of rain. It was very dirty, there’s not enough medical, not enough food.”

“People got a lot of diseases, a lot of people had asthma and couldn’t sleep in the night. It’s something you can’t imagine really.”

Once he received refugee status, Abdirahman says he was moved to a shared room in Jakarta, where he spent four more years.

“It was still limited, you can’t travel to other cities. You can’t participate in any education class, you can’t look for work, you can’t even meet the other community because they don’t want to integrate refugees.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dahir Abdirahman is now living in Wellington and hopes his wife will one day be able to join him.

Abdirahman knew people who took their own lives during those times, having given up hope life could get better.

“They become hopeless. So I ask [the] New Zealand Government and New Zealand people, as much as they can, help anyone.”

Hopes of a reunion

Abdirahman has not seen his wife since 2014 after they were separated during his flight from Somalia to Indonesia. The two kept in contact when they could via online messages. Today, she is a phone call away.

“It’s very, very, very important to hear her every day when I wake up and call her and get her situation.

“I told her that one day she will return to me, and we can live together.”

When Abdirahman left Indonesia he says he knew very little about the coronavirus that now dominates world headlines. It was only when he arrived in New Zealand he realised what was happening.

Chris McKeen/Stuff One of the bedrooms at the Refugee Resettlement Centre in Mangere, south Auckland.

Three months in a resettlement centre

He spent three months at south Auckland’s Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre while the country was in lockdown, twice the usual stay, and finally arrived in Wellington on June 12.

Abdirahman has mobility issues from a hip dislocation he suffered as an 11-year-old. He says he suffered the injury when a group of men from another clan threw him into a ditch.

“I was a child, I didn’t understand what was going on. I tried to fight with them.”

“They were beating my family, my mother and my father. They killed my uncle. You know when something happens, I was shocked, I didn’t understand even what I did.”

The same clan later burned down Abdirahman’s family home, he says.

Chris McKeen/Stuff In August the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees restarted its refugee programme.

Refugee resettlement paused

In March 2020, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization of Migration​ (IOM) suspended resettlement departures for refugees as part efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The following August, the UNHCR announced the resumption of resettlements to countries that had appropriate capacity, processes and safe travel routes in place.

In October, the New Zealand Government agreed to resettle a limited number of refugee quota cases under emergency priority. By the end of 2020 a total of 31 people had been brought into the country.

An Immigration spokesman says as the Covid-19 response progresses, the Government will consider when resettlement under the Refugee Quota Programme can resume.

New Zealand resettled 797 quota refugees of the 2019/20 quota of 1,000 places. That quota increased to 1500 places from July last year.

“[There is] no way of saying what will happen in 2020/21, given ongoing uncertainty about what’s happening here and overseas will dictate that,” the spokesman says.

Supplied/Stuff Red Cross general manager for migration Rachel O’Connor says 99.5% of refugees are never resettled in another country.

An average of 18 years wait

Red Cross general manager for migration, Rachel O’Connor, says refugees face an average of 18 years in a camp and 99.5% of those in camps will never make it to another country.

“They will either have to create a life in the country where they have sought asylum, or they will eventually have to go home one day and hope conditions have changed.”

The wait after being interviewed by immigration staff before arriving in New Zealand is two years on average.

“When people are living in such desperate situations, two years is a really long time already, and then to feel like you’ve almost made it to safety and have it put on hold and no definite date can be really scary.”

“They are trying to find food, they are trying to get access to healthcare, they are trying to protect their families, all of that is just incredibly dangerous living sometimes in the midst of a conflict zone. So we can only imagine how difficult it is now with Covid added.”

O’Connor says it is positive the Government has restarted the quota – a move many others had not taken.

She says the Red Cross wants to see the Government treat humanitarian migrants in the same way as economic migrants, and receive a quota of the arrival intake.

Economic migrants are currently allotted 10 per cent of managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) places. O’Connor says even a 1 per cent allocation for humanitarian cases will save lives.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dahir Hussein Abdirahman is now settled in Wellington where he is taking classes to improve his English.

The road forward

Now settled in New Zealand, Abdirahman has enrolled in a language school to improve his English, and intends to work once his hip has been operated on.

“The community that I live with are very nice, they are friendly people, they welcome me very well.

“I feel like I am home. I forgot all that bad situation when I got a better start. Everything as I go forward is getting better. It lifts you up.”

The majority of refugees entering New Zealand are fleeing from Syria, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Columbia. New Zealand prioritises women who are alone or vulnerable and children.

Almost half those who enter through the quota are under the age of 18, O’Connor says.