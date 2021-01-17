CapTel decision 'pulls the rug out' for hearing-impaired Kiwis

Judy Tinnock is hearing-impaired and uses a CapTel telephone, but it will be decommissioned later this month.

Judy Tinnock​ will turn 90 in February, but it seems unlikely that her son will be able to call and wish her happy birthday.

That’s because the CapTel telephone she needs to communicate is being decommissioned at the end of January. Captel phones relay conversations through a transcriber so that people with hearing difficulties can still receive calls.

“It is essentially a standard phone with an LCD screen that prints spoken words to the screen,” says Tinnock’s son Craig​. “It has been a lifeline for us.”

The CapTel phone has helped Judy stay in touch with people since she became hard of hearing. She has been an active member of her local community, and was involved with the Milford Tennis Club for many years. A former New Zealand tennis number one, she reached the mixed doubles semi-final at Wimbledon in 1954.

But talking to friends and family is set to become more challenging.

The decommissioning of the CapTel phone system is due to a choice by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to award its telecommunications relay services contract to an American provider, Concentrix​.

The company, which also operates the Australian relay service, is moving to a digital system that uses an app on mobile phones or tablets.

“This free service hasn’t changed since it started in 2004,” a spokesperson for MBIE said.

“New digital services will provide a modern, flexible service which can keep pace with changes in technology.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A message on Judy Tinnock's CapTel telephone warns the service will end on Feb 1, 2021.

MBIE has promised support to ensure everyone can use and access the new services.

“For anyone who is feeling uneasy or uncertain about these changes and would like to access personalised support, we welcome the opportunity to engage with them,” the spokesperson said.

But Craig Tinnock said that for those who are not smartphone savvy, the change will sever a connection to the outside world.

“My mum can’t use a DVD player, let alone a smartphone. There is no transition, as far as we’re concerned,” he said.

“My sister and mum’s friends encouraged her to buy [a smartphone] last year. We wrote diagrams and instructions. She couldn’t retain any of it.”

Tinnock has lobbied government ministers and other officials to consider keeping CapTel units in operation for those who need them, an effort supported by the National Foundation for Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The foundation’s chief executive, Natasha Gallardo, said taking CapTel telephones out of service would isolate an already vulnerable population.

“We have had several people contact us worried about their elderly parents. We estimate [there] could be up to 400 people who are affected.”

MBIE estimates that there are 150 active CapTel users.

Gallardo welcomed the new system, but stressed that it would not be a workable solution for everyone.

“You cannot just tell people to upskill," she said. “[CapTel] is such a vital service for the elderly.”

Gallardo said many CapTel users were over 80 and were unfamiliar with smartphones and apps.

”They are unlikely to adopt any new technology or purchase smartphones,” she said. “This change will have a significant impact on their mental health and wellbeing, and increase their feelings of isolation.”

Tinnock said he was worried he wouldn't be able to keep caring for his mother once CapTel was closed down.

“I live on the other side of the city to my mum,” he said.

“We speak every other day by phone, making sure she’s okay and eating well. But this means we won’t be able to communicate.

“It’s really pulled the rug out from under us.”