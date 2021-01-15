Fire at BP service station in Napier, reports of explosion

Emergency services are responding to the fire at the service station in Napier.

Emergency services are responding to a fire at a BP service station in Bay View, Napier.

Cordons were in place on Friday night and Main North Rd was expected to be closed for several hours.

Locals told Stuff there had been an explosion at the service station.

Police are speaking to witnesses and investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Those evacuated from the area due to the fire are now allowed to return home.

Residents are advised to keep their doors and windows shut overnight, however.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.