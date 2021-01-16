Putrid Pre-Christmas Palmerston North pong under investigation

A Palmerston North pre-Christmas stink is under investigation. It’s been a smelly few weeks in the wider Manawatū region.

A putrid pong that wafted across north-west Palmerston North is under investigation by environmental officials.

The stink, caused by effluent spreading, came from the same property from which a similar odour assaulted the senses in early 2018.

The latest strong smell enveloped the Milson area of the city on December 14 and, while lessoning, hung around for a couple of days.

It was caused by a farm close to the city boundary spreading silage on to paddocks.

READ MORE:

* Putrid smell across Palmerston North caused by effluent spreading

* Decade-long quest to pinpoint pong plaguing Christchurch suburb is finally over

* Foxton wastewater plant gets green light to take waste out of Manawatū River loop



David Unwin/Stuff Compost at the Foxton River Loop is the source of the stink in the town this week.

It’s been a smelly period in the wider Manawatū region. Compost used in Foxton River Loop upgrade work brought a foul smell to the town's main street from Monday, while Tararua District Council officials were on Friday looking into reports of an unpleasant odour in Woodville.

Horizons Regional Council consents monitoring officer Dan Higgs said the landowner in the Palmerston North incident was made to spread lime over the silage to alleviate the smell.

Twenty tonnes of lime was spread on December 15. By December 16 a whiff of the odour remained in the air, but it disappeared during the day.

Officials were alerted after calls to Horizons’ pollution phone line.

“The odour beyond the boundary was the only non-compliant activity, which was due to an unfortunate case in changing wind direction,” Higgs said.

Spreading silage is allowed under the One Plan, the region’s environmental rulebook. But offensive odours can’t waft beyond a property's boundaries.

Higgs said Horizons was unable to name the parties involved because an investigation was under way.

He confirmed the smell came from the same property responsible for a similar pong in early 2018, also from spreading silage, although different parties were responsible for that.

In that instance, a contractor and landowner were fined by Horizons.