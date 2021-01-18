Widow heartbroken by disappearance of memorial licence plate from husband's grave

Deborah Trubshoe is desperate for a licence plate, part of a memorial at her late husband's grave, to be returned.

A widow is heartbroken after the disappearance of a memorial from her husband’s grave.

Kerry “Trubby” Trubshoe​ was a well-known contractor in the Manawatū roofing industry, and an enthusiastic member of the district’s Harley Owners’ Group chapter until he died in 2018.

An orange licence plate, bearing his nickname, was custom-made to sit beneath his Harley-Davidson tombstone at Kelvin Grove Cemetery in Palmerston North.

Deborah Trubshoe’s heart dropped when she visited her husband’s grave on their wedding anniversary, January 14, and saw it was gone.

Supplied The tribute licence plate for the late Kerry Trubshoe was made by a family member who has since died himself.

“I’m quite upset about it all. I can’t work out why somebody would take it, because it would be irrelevant to anyone else,” she said.

“We’ve had things stolen off Kerry’s grave before, like a little motorcycle, but that could be replaced.”

A similar licence plate could likely be made, but it wouldn’t hold the same sentimental value. The plate was made by her brother-in-law in Australia who has since died himself, in 2020.

Trubshoe said it had become a memorial for both men.

Though she visits her husband’s grave regularly, she is unsure when the licence plate was taken.

“I’ve been a way down south for a month, and when I visited after I came back I didn’t notice if it was there or not.”

The family had put tinsel up around the grave for Christmas, and Trubshoe thought it was just hidden under the decorations.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Deborah Trubshoe was removing Christmas decorations when she realised the motorcycle-themed grave was missing its licence plate.

She discovered this wasn’t the case when she cleared off the tinsel last Thursday.

She didn’t think the cemetery groundskeepers or Palmerston North City Council staff had taken it.

“It’s been there for two years with no problem, and if they took it they probably would have sent me a letter or given me a call.”

She hoped somebody knew what happened, but the most important thing was getting the licence plate back.

There would be no questions asked if it was simply returned to her husband’s grave.