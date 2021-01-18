Large fire contained in Northland, main road remains closed

A fire which burnt through 10 hectares of scrub over five hours in Northland has now been contained.

Fire crews were called in to tackle the fire which led to a section of road being closed to the public in Rawene on Monday afternoon.

About 3pm, there were reports of a grass fire in Rawene, which later spread into 4 hectares of pine trees, a spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand earlier said.

Up to six helicopters and seven fire trucks had been working to contain the fire.

READ MORE:

* Far North fire: Huge Ahipara blaze tamed, but remaining small fires worry crews

* Firefighters and helicopters still battling landfill blaze near Whangārei



Rawene Rd had been closed at the intersection with State Highway 12 – the access route to the ferry – while helicopters were operating.

About 8pm, Fire and Emergency NZ said the road was expected to re-open shortly.

Anthony Wright/Supplied The blaze started as a grass fire and later spread into 4 hectares of pine trees.

The fire was not close to any residential areas and “there is no risk” to any homes, a spokeswoman earlier said.

Local Anthony Wright, who lives “2 kilometres directly across from the fire”, was alerted to the incident when he noticed “quite a large” amount of smoke about 3.20pm.

“We could clearly see the flames peeking over the trees from time to time,” he said.

“Local fire trucks have been working from the roadside since it began to keep embers at bay and police have put a road block at the Rawene Rd Junction and at the Rawene township.”