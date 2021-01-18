Road closed as four helicopters and multiple trucks tackle Northland fire

Four helicopters have been called in to tackle a fire which has led to a section of road being closed to the public in Northland.

About 3pm this afternoon, there were reports of a grass fire in Rawene, which later spread into 4 hectares of pine trees, a spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

As a result, Rawene Rd has been closed at the intersection with State Highway 12 – the access route to the ferry.

Police, who are assisting with traffic management, have advised members of the public to avoid the area.

Two helicopters are at the scene, with two more on the way, alongside a number of fire trucks.

“The fire is not contained yet but we won’t be sending any more crew,” said the spokeswoman.

The fire was not close to any residential areas and “there is no risk” to any homes, she said.

Local Anthony Wright, who lives “2 kilometres directly across from the fire”, was alerted to the incident when he noticed “quite a large” amount of smoke about 3.20pm.

“We could clearly see the flames peeking over the trees from time to time,” he said.

“Local fire trucks have been working from the roadside since it began to keep embers at bay and police have put a road block at the Rawene Rd Junction and at the Rawene township.”