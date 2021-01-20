Second man arrested in connection with Auckland jewellery store robbery

CCTV footage from the store showed a man apparently armed with a pump action shotgun entering TJ Handcrafted in Botany Town Centre on a Sunday afternoon.

A second man has been arrested following the aggravated robbery of a jewellery shop in east Auckland.

Police were called to TJ Handcrafted in Botany Town Centre mall on Sunday, January 10, after reports two men had robbed the shop and fled on a moped.

The store owner, T Jordan, who did not want to be fully named, said he was alone in the shop when two men wearing face masks entered and held him at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, police charged a 22-year-old man with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault in relation to the incident.

The man is due to appear before the Auckland District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

It follows the arrest of a 41-year-old man in relation to the incident, who first appeared in Manukau District Court on January 16 and is due to reappear on January 29.

The 41-year-old arrested man faced charges of aggravated robbery with firearm and aggravated assault, police said.

According to T Jordan, an estimated $150,000-$180,000 worth of gold and diamond jewellery was taken from his shop.