Tributes left as police call for witnesses to fatal truck-versus-bike accident in Papamoa

The scene of a truck-versus-cycle accident in Papamoa that left a 14-year-old dead.

Floral tributes have been left curbside where a 14-year-old was killed in a truck-versus-cycle accident on Tuesday.

Residents in the Tauranga suburb of Papamoa say they were left shocked at the sound of the accident which involved a rubbish truck and cyclist.

Bay of Plenty roading police manager Inspector Brent Crowe said investigations into the accident are continuing and they are asking witnesses to come forward.

The accident occurred at 2.50pm at the intersection of Sandhurst Drive and Papamoa Beach Road on January 19.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined but cycling advocate Shane Plummer says the location can be dangerous for cyclists and wants more signage to warn motorists.

Plummer “hijacked” some old election signs and erected large warning signs to motorists advising them to take care and pass safely when approaching cyclists.

“They were just 450 metres away from where this accident happened,” he said.

“I've seen so many near-missed and been near-missed myself."

Supplied Shane Plummer erected warning signs along Papamoa Beach Road.

Tauranga City Council requested the signs be removed as they were placed without their permission.

Acting General Manager of Infrastructure Stephen Burton said he cannot provide detail at this stage.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family following this tragic accident,” he said.