Family devastated after Auckland teen crash victims' memorial vandalised

The memorial site of two teen crash victims was found vandalised over the weekend.

The family members of two Auckland teen crash victims are devastated to find the teenagers’ roadside memorial smashed over the weekend.

Ricky Barker, 18, and Andre Ahman, 20, died in a car crash on north Auckland’s semi-rural Dairy Flat Highway three years ago.

The accident happened on a foggy Saturday morning on June 17, 2017, when their car collided with another vehicle.

Givealittle/Stuff Teen crash victim Ricky Barker, who died in a car crash in 2017, was described in a tribute by his brother as “the most loving, caring, and kind-hearted young boy ever”.

Three years on from the tragic incident, the grieving family are heartbroken to find their loved ones’ memorial vandalised.

Ricky’s sister Kelsey Barker said the memorial set up near the site of the crash had been blessed ceremonially and is a “special” place, regularly visited and attended to.

Kelsey Barker/Supplied The memorial site for teen crash victims Ricky Barker and Andre Ahman was found trashed on Monday.

Kelsey said she was distraught to find sentimental items stolen, pot plants knocked over, broken glass bottles littered around, and Andre’s cross snapped out of the ground.

Among the stolen items are a rusty spanner that was special to Ricky, and a crystal stone that was worn by Andre on the day of the crash.

“Me and mum looked at it, and we were in shock at first, then we burst into tears,” Kelsey said.

“Who would do that and why? It doesn’t make sense.”

The Barker family who celebrated what would have been Ricky’s 21st Birthday last year said they still struggle every day with their loss.

FACEBOOK/Stuff Teen crash victim Andre Ahman was 20 when the fatal crash in 2017 took his life. His mom Lynn said Andre was “really loved and respected” by the community.

Andre’s mum Lynn said the “disgusting” abuse of the site has upset Andre’s friends and has caused a big impact in the community.

“My son was really loved and respected,” she said.

Lynn said that she felt “sorry” for whoever did it.

“It’s never going to stop both our sons shining, because they’ve got beautiful souls,” she said.

“And the love from family and friends will always keep the memories alive.”

BEVAN READ Friends wrote messages of love and support for Ricky Barker on his Nissan Skyline.

Ricky’s aunty Julia Barker who lives in Sydney was still in disbelief that people did that to the memorial.

“It’s just ripped my heart apart,” she said.

She hoped witnesses would come forward with information on the vandalism soon.

Neither of the families have contacted the police yet.

Andre’s mum Lynn said she didn’t know if they could report the incident to the police as it didn’t happen on private land.

Caroline Williams/Supplied Ricky Barker and Andre Ahman's roadside memorial is restored by family members after it was smashed and vandalised over the weekend.

She hoped that in the future the police could set up protection areas around memorial sites to prevent such incidents from happening.

She said it was important that roadside memorials were protected as they serve as a warning and reminder to other young people against driving too fast.