Auckland college released students' NCEA results before it was allowed to

Students at Auckland’s Howick College may have been able to access their NCEA exam results earlier than the rest of the country, after they were uploaded early.

An Auckland high school appears to have released students’

exam results a day earlier than they should have.

A Howick College student notified Stuff of the mishap, saying their external NCEA results had been uploaded to the school’s online student portal on Wednesday afternoon, and were available to view for “quite a few hours”.

The student confirmed they had seen their results, and said most of their friends had too: “the website kept crashing as it usually does around result release days... which usually means most of the school was trying to access theirs too.”

New Zealand Qualification Authority deputy chief executive (assessment) Kristine Kilkelly confirmed schools are able to obtain their students’ NCEA results the afternoon before they are released.

These results are provided under embargo, until NZQA releases all results the following morning.

Kilkelly advised NZQA “understand Howick College’s results are no longer available” as of Wednesday evening.

About 140,000 students will be able to access their provisional NCEA results through the NZQA website on Thursday.

RNZ Classics teachers say they are bitterly disappointed but not surprised by an announcement to drop Classics from NCEA level 1, and cut Latin from NCEA entirely.

Approximately 1.1 million personalised exam booklets and digital exam entries have been marked to date, NZQA said on Wednesday.

Howick College has been approached for comment.