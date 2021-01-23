Mt Maunganui Lotto player wins $1 million

Someone in Mt Maunganui has won $1 million dollars in Saturday’s Lotto First division.

The player brought the lucky ticket at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot would be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and would reach $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Bayfair Lotto should write their name on the back of it and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.