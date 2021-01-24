Lorde's ex-manager Scott Maclachlan sacked from Warner Music after admitting harassment

The music manager who discovered singer Lorde and helped make her an international star has been sacked from his role at Warner Music New Zealand after admitting years of harassing behaviour.

The dismissal of Scott Maclachlan on Sunday came after a Stuff #MeTooNZ investigation prompted him to publicly admit years of harmful actions towards staff and colleagues. He told Stuff on Friday he was in intensive psychotherapy and was trying “to live a simpler, less egotistical life”.

Maclachlan said he had been guilty of “stupid, insensitive and ignorant comments” to women in the industry, including asking them if they wanted sexual contact with him, and making comments about their bodies.

“There’s not a day goes by that I don’t regret the harm I have caused people around me and most importantly the pain and embarrassment I have caused my wife and children. I have to live with that guilt, knowing that people I worked with have also endured pain and stress because of my actions,” Maclachlan told Stuff.

Confirming Maclachlan had been let go, a spokesperson from Warner Australasia, in Sydney, said the company was committed to “providing a safe, professional environment for all our team”.

”Our Code of Conduct is very clear regarding harassment of any kind. All allegations are treated seriously and action is taken if any employee’s behaviour has breached that code.

“We investigated what we believed to be an isolated incident in 2018, with the assistance of an external expert, and we went further than they advised with disciplinary actions. Now that we’ve learned about these additional incidents, we’ve terminated Scott Maclachlan’s employment contract with immediate effect,” the spokesperson said.

SUPPLIED Alison Mau announces the launch of Stuff's #MeTooNZ project.

Maclachlan did not reply when contacted on Sunday, after Warner Music revealed his dismissal.

He was hired as senior vice president artists and repertoire (A&R) for Warner Music Australasia in 2018. Within five months, he had been banned from the music giant’s Australian offices after an external investigation into a sexual harassment complaint.

Maclachlan was demoted but stayed with the company as an A&R specialist in Auckland. Stuff understands privacy requirements meant few Warner New Zealand employees were told of the investigation, or its outcome.

As part of Stuff’s investigation, Amy Goldsmith, a former employee at the Auckland-based management company he founded, Saiko Management, said Maclachlan sexually harassed and emotionally manipulated her while she worked for him. Maclachlan admitted her claims were true.

She said: “He would insinuate he wanted more (than their professional relationship) he would comment on my body, he would ask whether I wanted to kiss him. Most of the time I just told him to shut up.”

Maclachlan told Stuff he deeply regretted his behaviour.

“I regret wholly that intense pressure and responsibility I put on that employee. I was in a very dark place, considered the employee a confidant and was reaching out for help. I, of course, realise that this was not the correct person to reach out to.

“I do accept the harmful impact of my past behaviour and I try every day to repair the damage and prevent it happening again.”

Chairperson of the Music Managers Forum (MMF), Teresa Patterson, said in a statement the organisation was “shocked and saddened to hear these stories of harm caused by people in our industry”.

She said the MMF had a Code of Conduct in place since 2015, which was “a guideline of what is expected of all members of the MMF NZ. The purpose of the code is to encourage professional, ethical and expert behaviors from our members”. Patterson said membership was voluntary.

“We know that we can and must do better as an industry,” Patterson said.