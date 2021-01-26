Noise complaints against Palmerston North drummers double in four years

Johnny Robert, the owner of Try Drumming, says it pays for drummers to be proactive. Approach neighbours early on to help decide best times to practice.

Tub-thumping drummers are annoying increasing numbers of Palmerston North residents, with drum tutors flummoxed by an increase in noise control complaints.

Figures provided to Stuff by the Palmerston North City Council show noise control complaints in Palmerston North have been relatively stable since 2017, averaging 4095 each year.

But the number of complaints against drummers has more than doubled, going from 35 in 2017 to 73 in 2020.

The only other instrument singled out in the figures, bagpipes, only had two complaints during those four years.

Meanwhile, complaints about bands dropped, going from 45 in 2017 to none in 2020.

Ted Frickleton​ is a doyen of Palmerston North percussion, teaching drums in the city for 32 years.

He was not sure why complaints were rising.

“Maybe the kids are doing what I tell them to do – practice every day.”

Most of his students’ parents purchased electronic drum kits.

“That's not for the neighbours, but for the family.”

Soundproofing a room was hard, with egg cartons on walls not a great option, he said.

Most sound made its way out via windows, so it was important to think about where drums were in a house.

Frickleton had gone to the homes of students who had sound trouble, and noticed many played while sitting in a corner.

Pointing the drums into the house, instead of to exterior walls, kept more sound inside.

He positioned his drums in a room near the middle of his house, meaning there were more walls for sound to go through before exiting.

Visiting the neighbours, something Frickleton did before he decided to start teaching from his home, was also a great idea.

He told them to call him if there were any issues.

“I went over about a couple of months after [I started] and asked why no one had rung. They said they were enjoying it.”

Being able to play well was another good way to minimise complaints.

“Any instrument you play badly sounds bad.”

Try Drumming owner and tutor Johnny Robèrt​, who has played drums for more than 20 years, was also unsure why there were more complaints.

Many of his tips were similar to Frickleton's; think about where drums are in the house and talk to the neighbours.

He spoke to his neighbours before he started teaching from home, asking about preferred days and times to play.

He also took advantage of noisier times, such as when stockcars were racing.

“You have to go with the idea that people are going to hear you, so be aware of that.

“Do your best to reduce anyone being frustrated.”

Making sure drums were in tune and playing well made things nicer for neighbours.

Robèrt owns both electric and acoustic sets, but said people tended to hit electric sets harder, leading to injuries.

“I think electrics are great to have as a practice tool, but they shouldn't be an alternative to an acoustic drum set.”

Sound dampers were available for acoustic sets, but they either were not effective or had a different feel, he said.

Bass noise was the most common source of complaint in Palmerston North in 2020, with 1491 complaints.

Stereos were next on the list with 1379 complaints.

Not all annoying sounds were human-made, however. There was one complaint in 2017 about a rooster.

The council also gave information on the streets subject to the most complaints. Student-dominated Ada St has had the highest number of complaints four years running.

