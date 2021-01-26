Canterbury fire crews on alert as vegetation fire burns for second day amid soaring temperatures

Helicopters were used to attack a blaze at Redcliffs, Christchurch on Monday..

Fire crews in Canterbury are on high alert as they continue to battle a vegetation blaze amid searing temperatures that could set new records for parts of the region.

Emergency services are back at the scene of a fire which tore through 20 hectares of scrub on Pines Beach north of Christchurch on Monday afternoon, burning through the night.

Five homes had to be evacuated as helicopters with monsoon buckets and firefighters from throughout the city and North Canterbury fought to contain the blaze late on Monday.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Fire crews dampen down hot spots and dig up the ground using an excavator in the Tuhaitara Coastal Reserve area close to the Pines Beach settlement near Kaiapoi on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brent Dunn said several ground crews had returned to the scene early on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE:

* Close shaves as fires threaten homes at far ends of Christchurch

* Rolled truck blocks Christchurch motorway on-ramp

* Firefighters to remain overnight at rural Selwyn scrub fire



The fire is still burning, despite being contained to about 20ha. Crews will mop up hotspots, while aerial resources are on standby to fight the blaze if it spirals out of control.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Ground crews dampen down hotspots in Pines Beach in North Canterbury.

Dunn said crews were on “high alert” as temperatures in the city are expected to soar to around 35 degrees Celsius, with the potential for strong north-westerly gusts.

“It’s going to be very hot today and with that sort of heat it doesn’t take much.”

Crews are also returning to the scene of another vegetation fire in Redcliffs in the Port Hills on Monday, where flames rushed up a gully to threaten houses.

RNZ Firefighters who battled for hours yesterday to prevent a blaze from destroying homes at Pines Beach, are worried record hot temperatures forecast for today could undo all of their good work.

Six crews and two helicopters tackled the blaze, which spread across about 500 square metres of vegetation. It was contained by 4pm, several firefighters remaining at the scene overnight to deal with hotspots.

Dunn said he expected firefighters would remain at both scenes over the next couple of days.

Temperatures are expected to soar across many parts of New Zealand this week, with several east coast centres expected to reach the mid-30s.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Fire got perilously close to homes in Pines Beach in North Canterbury.

Christchurch is expected to be a particular hotspot in the south, with highs of 35C expected on Tuesday and 32C on Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree earlier told Stuff Christchurch’s hottest temperature during January of 35.9C could be under threat.

The expected sweltering weather triggered a warning from transport authorities in Christchurch, withmotorists being urged not to throw cigarette butts from vehicles over risks of sparking fires.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Fire crews dig up hotspots at the Pines Beach fire on Tuesday. They were expected to remain at the scene for the next few days.

People doing building and maintenance work should ensure they wet down surrounding areas, and residents are urged to take care with lawnmowers and scrub-cutters, which could spark a fire.

Canterbury is in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is needed for all open-air fires. Fireworks have also been banned until further notice in Akaroa, coastal Christchurch and the Port Hills.

Audio courtesy of RNZ