Firefighters saved Pine Beach home as flames came so close they warped window

Homeowner Darren Le Breton explains how close Monday's fire at Pines Beach came to destroying his family home.

A homeowner has praised firefighters after they stopped a wildfire in his North Canterbury village – just a metre from his home.

Darren Le Breton lives on Batten Grove in Pines Beach, close to where the fire ripped through undergrowth on Monday, sending flames 12 metres high and forcing residents to evacuate from five homes.

The fire tore through about 31 hectares of scrub near the coastal settlement and continued burning overnight.

Joseph Johnson Darren Le Breton’s Pine Beach home nearly went up in flames as a wildfire raged on Monday. It was saved thanks to the efforts of firefighters.

At one stage, the flames came so close to Le Breton’s home that the intense heat warped one of the back windows.

Firefighters and helicopter crews managed to extinguish the fire just before the house caught alight.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Fire crews dig up the ground using an excavator in the Tuhaitara Coastal Reserve area near Pines Beach on Tuesday.

“I'm surprised it didn't go up,” he said.

“They were just continuously bombarding it [with water] – that’s what saved the house.”

Firefighters did “an amazing job”, he said.

“I take my hat off to them – the pilots and the guys on the ground couldn’t have done a better job.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Fire and emergency crews dampen down hot spots after a large fire in the Tuhaitara Coastal Reserve area close to the Pines Beach settlement near Kaiapoi, North Canterbury.

Le Breton is a stonemason and was on the West Coast when a family member called and told him to get back home.

His home is bordered by Tuhaitara Coastal Reserve, where the tall, dry grass was “all bone dry”, he said.

“We've had it before. Every two or three years you'll get a wee puff of smoke.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Ground crews dampen down hotspots in Pines Beach in North Canterbury.

Le Breton had lived in the coastal settlement for 25 years and said most of the houses there “started out as baches”.

Jennie Board called the fire brigade after seeing 4.5m flames near the back of her Dunns Ave property.

She raced to alert her neighbours, then used a garden hose to douse the flames at the edge of her neighbour’s home before beating back the fire with a shovel.

“At one point the flames were 40 feet (12 metres) high.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Fire got perilously close to homes in Pines Beach in North Canterbury.

Board said she stayed outside until 1.30am, using a hose to soak down her property, but considered herself lucky.

“If the wind had been blowing in a different direction I would have lost my property.”

Fire crews in Canterbury remained on high alert on Tuesday as they continued working at the fire site and temperatures soared across Canterbury.

About 30 firefighters, some using heavy machinery, were working to extinguish the Pines Beach fire. They had about 60 per cent of the blaze contained on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Te Ihu region response coordinator Colin Russell said crews at Pine Beach would closely monitor the area as the hot, dry and gusty conditions made the area “volatile”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Fire crews dig up hotspots at the Pines Beach fire on Tuesday. They are expected to remain at the scene for the next few days.

Gusty nor’westers were expected to significantly pick up from about 5pm on Tuesday and continue through to late Thursday, helping raise temperatures into the 30s and potentially fan any fires.

“There’s still some active fire on the perimeter but the conditions overnight and [Tuesday] morning has helped us make good progress [towards] getting this fire under control.”

Russell said the fire was not threatening nearby properties – some of which narrowly escaped being damaged thanks to firefighting efforts on Monday afternoon.

Crews were expected to remain in the area until at least Thursday. The cause of the fire had yet to be determined and was under investigation.

Russell said nearby residents should remain vigilant and have an escape plan ready in case they were evacuated if the fire became out of control.

“The conditions are going to be volatile through to Thursday evening, so we're really on heighten awareness moving through this high-risk period.

“[Residents] can rest assured but [should] be prepared. If conditions change significantly or something unexpected happens they need to be prepared and ready [to leave].”

Canterbury is in a restricted fire season, and all permits for open-air fires across Canterbury and most of the upper South Island have been cancelled during the current weather conditions. Fireworks have also been banned until further notice in Akaroa, coastal Christchurch and the Port Hills.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff About 30 firefighters were working at the scene of the Pines Beach fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Russell said this would reduce the potential for fires getting out of control.

He also urged residents to avoid doing any spark-generating activities, such as grinding and cutting metals outdoors, using farm machinery or mowing lawns.

Residents should also check any previous burn sites for hot embers and call 111 immediately if they see fire or smoke.

Christchurch is expected to be a particular hotspot in the south, with highs of 35C expected on Tuesday and 32C on Wednesday.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The potentially dangerous conditions has forced fenz to suspend all fire permits throughout Canterbury and most of the upper South Island on Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree earlier told Stuff Christchurch’s hottest January temperature of 35.9C, recorded at Christchurch Airport in 1979, could be under threat.

The city reached a searing 36.7C just before 6pm on Tuesday, according to MetService's website.

Meanwhile, firefighters were called to a row of trees on fire in Methven about 3.30pm on Tuesday. A Fenz spokesman said the fire was caused by a tree that fell onto power lines. Three fire engines attended the blaze and were able to contain it quickly.

Fire crews also returned to the scene of another vegetation fire in Redcliffs in the Port Hills on Monday, where flames rushed up a gully and threaten houses. The fire was extinguished and crews left the scene early on Tuesday morning.

There have been several blazes on the hills so far this summer.

Jon Hicks/Supplied Several homes were been evacuated during the fire in Redcliffs on the Port Hills on Monday.

Twenty properties near Cass Bay were evacuated for several hours on January 19 as three helicopters with monsoon buckets battled a fire that burned through 15 hectares of scrub in the hills above.

The fire was believed to have started when strong gusts caused tree branches to fall onto power lines.

Another fire, caused by fireworks on December 11, burned through 25 to 30ha of scrub on the city side of the hills.

A few days later, a spark from construction work caused another fire nearby, which spread across about 16ha of grass and gorse.

Fenz assistant area commander Mike Bowden last week said the high fire risk was in part due to Christchurch’s “variable weather”, which had caused a lot of plant growth.

The number of vegetation fires on the Port Hills has increased over the last three summer periods, according to Fenz data. Between September 1, 2018 and January 19, 2019 there have been 13 fires, there were 14 during that same period in 2019 and 2020 and 20 between September 1 and January 19, 2021.