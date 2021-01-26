Lance Corporal admits drugs charges

Lance Corporal Kasey Rey Tapara has pleaded guilty to four charges relating to the use, supply and procurement of MDMA.

A soldier has pleaded guilty to drug charges during a court martial at Linton Military Camp, near Palmerston North.

Lance Corporal Kasey Rey Tapara, 31,​ admitted four charges relating to the use, supply and procurement of MDMA, a class-B drug, from January 2017 to July 2018.

The charges relate to use at various locations, including popular music festival Bay Dreams. She also took MDMA at an Ohakune Mardi Gras, her Palmerston North home, a birthday party in Wellington and at a cocktail party.

She supplied MDMA to three other service people during that time.

Tapara was initially facing 15 charges, however, they were withdrawn and replaced with the four charges.