Lance corporal admits drugs charges but avoids prison

Lance Corporal Kasey Rey Tapara has pleaded guilty to four charges relating to the use, supply and procurement of MDMA.

A soldier who pleaded guilty to drugs charges during a court martial has avoided prison due to the effect it would have on her new-born baby.

During a court martial at Linton Military Camp, near Palmerston North, on Tuesday, Lance Corporal Kasey Rey Tapara, 31,​ admitted four charges relating to the use, supply and procurement of MDMA, a class-B drug, from January 2017 to July 2018.

Tapara was facing dismissal from service and 12 months’ imprisonment, but the military panel reduced her sentence by 50 per cent due to trial delays, remorse and an early guilty plea.

However, it was her 3-month-old baby that prevented her from imprisonment, Chief Judge Kevin Riordan said.

“The rights of children in general, and of tamariki Māori, must be taken into account.”

Tapara was dismissed from military service and given a reprimand.

“The court wants to make this very clear, if it were not for the mitigating factors ... you would be leaving this court in a van to go to a women’s prison.”

A movements operator for 5 Movements Company, Tapara supplied MDMA to three other service people.

On February 28, 2018, Tapara offered MDMA to two soldiers via text message in a bid to get a cheaper deal.

“Do you and Rob want some MD for homegrown... It’s 350-400 bux a gram... My supplier is getting me some and said it’s cheaper if I can get more people on board for a bulk supply lol,” the message said.

In another message, she offered to split her remaining MDMA with another soldier: “So I have half a green pill that I’m going to take on Friday... Want to go halfies with me... Crush it up and sniff sniff lol.”

Tapara apologised for her actions.

She asked the sentencing panel to consider a punishment that would allow her to stay with her baby.

“I just want to start the rest of my life with my baby,” she said.

“I just don’t want to be separated from my baby. I’ll do anything else – just don’t separate me from my baby. She’s my world.

“I just want to apologise for my actions. What I did was stupid. If it wasn’t for my friends that came forward and went to the [commanding officer], I don’t know what would have happened to me. I would have carried on, but my friends did the right thing.

“My life has been turned upside down all because I did something stupid, and it’s been hard. If I could turn back the time I would.”

Prosecutor, Flight Lieutenant Nina White, told military members the offending was serious.

“Tapara was trusted as a leader. Despite this, she used and encouraged others to do drugs.

“It escalated as time went on and, as she has said, only stopped because she was caught.”

White asked for a dismissal from service and four to six months’ imprisonment in a civilian prison’s mothers and babies unit.

The military prison in Christchurch wouldn’t be suitable.

Defence lawyer David Pawson argued Tapara should receive a reduction in rank and dismissal from service, but no prison time.

“She was remorseful. She was not a person who set out to be wicked. She has just lost her way and come off the rails.

“You don’t have to send her to jail. Effectively, imprisonment is going to be unduly harsh.”