Auckland police video shows sea rescue of boy with autism

Police have shared a video of an Auckland boy being rescued from the sea in Wattle Downs.

A young boy with autism has been rescued from the sea after being reported missing by his mum.

Police shared a video of the rescue, which took place on Friday afternoon in south Auckland’s Wattle Downs.

The boy’s mum called police at 3.09pm to report her son missing, according to the video.

“The garage door was left open, he [has] autism,” the woman said.

The boy’s mum told the 111 call taker she last saw her son about 10 minutes before she called.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Eagle helicopter spotted the boy in the sea after going missing on Friday afternoon.

She was concerned as they live near water, she said.

The Eagle helicopter was dispatched to Kauri Point Reserve at 3.14pm while ground staff also began searching the area.

Police also spoke to members of the public around the reserve to see if they had seen the boy, with some confirming they saw someone who matched the description.

In the video, police staff communicating with each other said the boy’s mum told them he had a “fascination” with water, but he didn’t know how to swim.

At 3.29pm, Eagle located the missing child. He was in the water about 100 metres off the beach.

Just three minutes later, a police officer could be seen in the water, pulling the boy to safety.

On social media, Police said the boy was not injured, and he was able to be reunited with his family.