Person dies in reported drowning at West Auckland's Piha Beach

Emergency services were called to the beach shortly before 5pm. (File photo)

A person has died in a suspected drowning at West Auckland’s Piha Beach.

A police spokesman said the incident was reported to police just before 5pm on Tuesday.

“Medical assistance was provided at the scene but unfortunately the person has since died,” the spokesman said.

Lincoln Davies, a spokesman for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust, confirmed the Westpac 1 helicopter had been sent to the scene, but he did not have any further information.

The person's death will be referred to the coroner.

A worker at Piha Surf Academy said no lessons were taking place on Tuesday because there was a massive swell.

“We decided it wasn’t safe, so didn’t go out today,” he said.