This land is our land: One man's mission to help the homeless

After securing a lease on 11 hectares of farm land, Te Kai Po Ahururi is sharing it with people not used to having a home.

A once empty and bare stretch of land is becoming a refuge for the homeless and heartbroken.

Te Kai Po Ahuriri, 49, is trying to be the person he needed when he was lost in life, providing people with a home, support and purpose.

The former meth addict and gang member secured a 100-year lease for an 11-hectare block on Old West Rd in Linton, near Palmerston North, from a family trust last year for free.

Dotted throughout the property are one-room shacks he has built with friends and offered at no charge to people with nowhere else to turn.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Te Kai Po Ahuriri at the property he set up for people in need.

Anyone and everyone is welcome.

Firstly he targeted homeless people, but then widened his goodwill to people struggling with mental illness, addiction or simply the cost of living in Aotearoa.

“Lots of people come and go as they need to,” he says.

At present there are eight people living on the land for free.

The project

Ahuriri, who doesn't live on the farm himself, builds the no frills accommodation out of pallets. They are ripped apart and nailed into small one-bedroom cabins.

“Our main building material is wooden pallets,” says Ahuriri. “So we strip the pallets down, use the timber and straighten the nails up and put them back in as a house.

“They build it themselves. I’m teaching them.”

A bit of everything goes into the one-bedroom cabins, with fittings made from material that is either found or donated.

Interior walls are made from political hoardings from the 2020 general election, lined with the insides of old chilly bins for insulation.

The carpet is cutoffs, and other building supplies are sourced from work sites.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ahuriri builds the units with friend Larry King, left, who helps out on the farm.

The farm has running water, two compostable toilets, a gas stove and a fire place. A generator and solar panels power a washing machine and the internet.

It is also home to goats, chickens, pigs and dogs.

“This is what it’s all about. This is a place for people to get back up in life. Their own food, that’s all they supply if we can’t provide it. But we have our own garden here.”

He has been feeding the hungry for three days a week from the back of his van for five years and decided to provide a personal response to New Zealand’s housing crisis.

“We have always known we needed to do better than we are, treat people a bit better. Instead of standing on the footpath, eating out of your hand, have a place to sit down.

“Once people have got a roof over their head, and food, they trust you a lot more and you are able to talk to them [about] what’s going on in their lives.”

He said there was lots of people who struggled to go to Work and Income appointments, and found it difficult to communicate well, with no path to community housing.

“A lot of people we come across don’t even have the benefit. They survive by what they call busking. They sit outside a shop with their hat out, looking homeless.”

The Severe Housing Deprivation Estimate gauged the number of Kiwis experiencing severe housing deprivation on census day in 2018 at over 41,600.

This included 3522 people living without shelter; 7567 living in temporary accommodation; and 30,555 people were sharing accommodation, or staying with others in a severely crowded dwelling.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ahuriri and wife Missy don’t live at the farm themselves, but he is out there most days.

The land use consent required a building onsite immediately, so Ahuriri leased a unit. He and three others who comprise the local Stormtroopers chapter cover the $600-a-month rent.

The room is used as a kitchen and dining room and, occasionally, as an emergency night shelter with mattresses covering the floor. It's crammed but still better than a night on the street.

The pigs are sold or used to feed the small village of people, and “hospital pigs” from a nearby piggery are nursed back to health and kept as pets.

Ahuriri says trust is a big part of recovery for drug addicts, and the animals are a useful tool.

“A man in his 60s who thinks, ‘I’m good for nothing, couldn’t even raise my own kids’, and then they have to hand feed an animal that would die without their help.”

It boasts their morale, gives them purpose and makes them feel worthy.

“It’s the little things. I see it out here. They come out here and feel balanced already.”

Looking forward, he aims to house dozens of people and build the small houses and upgrade facilities as needed.

It takes about three hours to bang one up, and windows and facilities are added as they are donated.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Michael Horvat helped build his one-room cabin made from of pallets and other materials.

Living on the land

Michael Horvat, 29, has been homeless for over two years, living nomadically in Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland and Palmerston North.

His days would often sift by sitting on a sidewalk, high on drugs and drinking alcohol.

“I would find somewhere and stay, then move on and be homeless again. I just didn’t care about anything. I had no purpose, I wasn’t happy. I wasn’t anything.”

One day he decided to get back on his feet.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Horvat, a former addict, has found a purpose through caring for the animals on the farm.

He met Ahuriri giving out food and followed suit, helping to feed the homeless in Christchurch before returning to Manawatū.

Horvat has lived on the farm for the past six months.

He says he is the happiest he has ever been, and he finally has a purpose and a community.

He tends to the farm animals, feeding the goats, collecting the eggs, and bottle-feeding the piglets.

MacKenzie Drake, 25, is a student from Canada studying a bachelor of veterinary science at Massey University.

She has lived in a van for more than three years.

The uni fees are at least $65,000 a year. She has taken out bank loans, international student loans, and borrowed from her father and siblings, who have forfeited a large chunk of their education savings to pay for her study.

“Every year we work out how we are going to make it work.”

It is almost impossible to get into vet school in Canada. Many wait years to be accepted, often to no avail.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Vet student MacKenzie Drake, 25, has been living in her van for more than three years. She is enjoying her “living room” at the farm.

Drake lived in the student halls for her first semester and flatted for a year, but couldn’t afford to pay rent and run a car.

She needed a vehicle to transport herself to rural placements, so bought a van that could double as a place to sleep.

“Van living” is more common in Canada, so the idea wasn't as desperate as some people may think.

Stints of house sitting provide relief, and she returns to Canada each summer.

Ahuriri and his crew built her a shack. The doors of the Toyota Townace’s doors can be opened beside it and the cabin becomes her living room.

“I’m still getting used to the extra space at the moment,” she says, laughing.

Drake is grateful to have the farm as a home base, somewhere she can always return to, and at no cost.

She no longer had to traipse around campgrounds, parks and paddocks to find somewhere safe to park for what could be days or weeks.

Frank Keenan, 69, is retired and has been living in a caravan for two years.

He was forced to leave his Whanganui house because he was “vocal about the lack of renovations”. The landlord put another family in the home.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Frank Keenan has lived in his caravan for two years after not being able to find a house to rent.

He had hoped to share a rental with a family he knew, on a budget of $600 a week. They filled out applications for 18 properties, but had no luck.

Running out of time, he saw a caravan for sale on Trade Me for $15,000. It has a toilet, shower, fridge and cooking facilities powered by solar panels.

“I can just pack up and go anywhere.”

He is happy to have found somewhere to come back to for free.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Te Kai Po and Missy Ahuriri take a personal interest in giving food and clothing to homeless people on the streets of Palmerston North. First published, August 2018.

The meaning of life

Ahuriri’s childhood was difficult and regularly interrupted. He was put in state care at 6 months old, then adopted at age 2 and raised in a Pākehā family.

“When you're raised by Pākehā and you're Māori, it’s a bit different, especially when you're around other Māori.

“You feel intimidated because you can’t communicate, or if they say something in Māori, you don’t have a clue.”

He was homeless four times between the ages of 18 and 25.

“I got disowned from the foster family that raised me, so the only people I could reach out to, I'd scared away.”

It became cool to beat people up for no reason and to pinch stuff. Then came drugs, including a 16-year addiction to methamphetamine.

“I’ve been clean five years in about 2½ months. 10 April 2016 was the last time. Every year has been a good year since.

“Everything I’ve looked for in my life and growing up, I've found it in the last four years of recovery. The meaning of life, I've found it.”

Ahuriri and his wife Missy spent two years in transitional housing. It wasn’t ideal, but they were grateful to be off the street and not sleeping in the back of a van.

“Most of the work we have done, happened out of that one bedroom motel room.”

He has 14 children, but the older ones have little to do with him for past wrongs he can’t make right.

“I wasn’t a father. I’ve only just learnt how to be a dad with these last two.”

He is the captain of the Manawatū Stormtroopers. He refers to it as a club rather than a gang. It has just four members and no nefarious ambitions.

“When I got the opportunity to become the leader of the Stormtroopers, I wanted to do something that none of the other Stormtrooper clubs had done, and that was to be meth free and crime free.

“I don’t like this harming people, and property. That gets up my nose. That’s over with.”

Stuff sought comment from Central District Police on the Stormtroopers, and no concerns with the group were flagged.

Ahuriri says what draws people to gangs is feeling lost, and needing family.

The Stormtroopers provides that, but without the criminal element. To join his chapter, a prospect must get their driving licence, train in a skill, and be a good father, an honest husband, a decent person.

“Those are the only obligations, that's why we don’t have many members.

“It’s too hard for people to do. We have had that many people join and not make it because they can’t do the simple stuff and behave.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Pat the goat, play guitar and build a shelter – all in a day’s work for Ahuriri.

He relates to the people he helps, and knows to give them what he needed all those years ago.

“I think life could’ve been changing for me, having a place [like this] to go to sort out all my addictions and abandonment issues.

“It’s a lot easier for me to communicate with them, and they find it easier to trust me. It's definitely rewarding. It’s humbling and a happy feeling of being able to give back.”

Ahuriri is also involved in Man Up Palmerston North, an anti-meth mentoring course at Achievement NZ.