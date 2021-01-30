Man dead after being swept out to sea, child rescued from water near Timaru

21:24, Jan 30 2021
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter lands at Timaru Hospital after a search for the man.
A man has died after being swept out to sea near Timaru, while a young child was rescued from the water.

Emergency services were called to the beach at Seadown, north of Timaru, at 4.30pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

They located a young child in the water. They brought the child to shore where they were treated by ambulance staff.

The beach at, Seadown, north of Timaru, where a man died and a child was rescued.
Due to the treacherous conditions, a helicopter was used to search for the man who had been swept out to sea.

He was deceased when he was located a short time later.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner, the spokesperson said.

An earlier report the man was taken to hospital was incorrect.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter lands at Timaru Hospital.
