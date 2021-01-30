Man dead after being swept out to sea, child rescued from water near Timaru
A man has died after being swept out to sea near Timaru, while a young child was rescued from the water.
Emergency services were called to the beach at Seadown, north of Timaru, at 4.30pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.
They located a young child in the water. They brought the child to shore where they were treated by ambulance staff.
Due to the treacherous conditions, a helicopter was used to search for the man who had been swept out to sea.
He was deceased when he was located a short time later.
The matter will be referred to the Coroner, the spokesperson said.
An earlier report the man was taken to hospital was incorrect.