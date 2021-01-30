Man dead after being swept out to sea, child rescued from water near Timaru

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter lands at Timaru Hospital after a search for the man.

A man has died after being swept out to sea near Timaru, while a young child was rescued from the water.

Emergency services were called to the beach at Seadown, north of Timaru, at 4.30pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

They located a young child in the water. They brought the child to shore where they were treated by ambulance staff.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The beach at, Seadown, north of Timaru, where a man died and a child was rescued.

Due to the treacherous conditions, a helicopter was used to search for the man who had been swept out to sea.

He was deceased when he was located a short time later.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner, the spokesperson said.

An earlier report the man was taken to hospital was incorrect.