A serious crash has closed SH2 north of Matawai in Gisborne.

State Highway 2 north of Matawai in the Gisborne region has reopened following a one-vehicle crash in which a person died on Sunday.

Police were called about 11.50am on the crash which occurred about 15 kilometres north of Matawai.

The road was closed for several hours before reopening at 4.20pm.

