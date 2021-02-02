Motorbike and truck collide in serious crash on State Highway 3

At least one person has been injured in a crash between a motorbike and a truck on SH3 on Tuesday morning.

At least one person has been injured in a serious crash involving a truck and a motorbike in the central North Island.

Emergency services rushed to the scene 20 kilometres south of Whanganui on State Highway 3, between Whangaehu Valley Rd and Ratana Rd, at 5.20m on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said at least one person had been injured. The serious crash unit was at the scene.

The road was expected to be closed without diversions until 10am. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area or expect significant delays, a spokeswoman said.