Hot lawn mower sparked 'ferocious' fire that left Pōkeno house in ruins

The skeleton of the house charred following the blaze.

A “ferocious” fire in north Waikato started from a hot lawn mower and grass clippings.

On Sunday, emergency services were called to the blaze on Hillpark Dr, Pōkeno, about 2.45pm.

The fire completely destroyed the building and caused a large black plume of smoke to billow over the town. It also began spreading to two neighbouring houses, before being brought under control.

Fire and Emergency area manager Geoff Purcell said the fire started from a lawn mower that was still hot from use. The wind blew nearby grass clippings onto the lawnmower which caught fire.

READ MORE:

* Man lucky to escape fire in house with no smoke alarms

* Pukekohe Volunteer Fire Brigade claims Volunteer of the Year Award

* Feilding house destroyed in fire



"The fire then quickly spread from the lawnmower to the deck and through the house," Purcell said.

Along with Tūākau, other brigades from Mercer, Papakura, Mangatangi and Pukekohe attended.

Tuakau Volunteer Fire Brigade/Supplied It took crews about six hours to fight a large house fire in Pōkeno on Sunday afternoon.

The 180sqm house was fully involved when crews got there.

Within an hour the fire was under control, but some crews were at the site for five hours in total to ensure it was fully extinguished.

Purcell said it’s a timely reminder of just how fast fire can spread and the importance of having an escape plan.

"This fire shows that fire can get very real, fast.

Jean Bell/Supplied Large flames could be seen shooting out of the Pokeno house.

"It can take just three minutes for a fire to become deadly.

"Luckily in this instance, the occupants were able to get out to safety quickly.

"You can’t always predict an accidental fire, but you can be prepared in case one does happen.

"Check your smoke alarms are working. Smoke alarms act as an early warning of fire and give you the best chance of getting out safely.

"Make sure you and your household have an escape plan so in an emergency you can get out to safety quickly.”