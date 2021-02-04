Auckland sculptor loses masterpiece in workshop fire he accidentally started

Mark Jones is a wood carver and laments the loss of his workshop which was razed by an unattended candle.

A designer-sculptor who has carved works for Princess Diana and Paul McCartney has lost his magnum opus in a fire he accidentally started.

Auckland resident Mark Jones, 56, left a candle unattended in his Papakura workshop on December 21. It quickly erupted into a blaze and reduced his work to charcoal.

His Doodlewood Chair, a two-metre tall masterpiece carved out of 38 planks of wood, was one of the items lost in the flames.

Jones is a renowned wood sculptor who previously worked for rocking horse maker Stevenson Brothers in the United Kingdom.

He has carved royal commissions including a horse for Princess Diana and a miniature for Princess Beatrice, as well as a horse for musician Sir Paul McCartney's daughter.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The “Doodlewood Chair” was Jones’ masterpiece. He spent three years carving it out of more than 30 planks of wood.

The fire broke out on December 21 while Jones was outside his workshop.

He first knew something was wrong when he noticed smoke “gushing” from the roof, he said.

“As I walked in I saw it ablaze and it was just licking into the workshop,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mark Jones is a Papakura wood carver who lost his workshop and most of his creations to a fire started by an unattended citronella candle.

“It’s a little bit of my own fault really. I lit a bloody citrus candle, one of those candles that kills off the flies.

“I should never have walked away from it.”

Jones’ workshop was destroyed in the fire, along with many of his wooden sculptures.

“Half the roof had collapsed. I walked in and it was horrible.

“I basically just burst into tears and cried into a towel, all my machinery and artwork was charcoal,” Jones said.

“Me being an old stupid artist, I didn’t have anything insured.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jones was left “traumatised” after the fire ravaged his life’s work.

But it is the loss of a wooden chair, resembling twisting vines stretching two metres – seven feet – into the sky, that Jones laments the most.

The Doodlewood Chair was Jones’ masterpiece, the result of a three-year “labour of love” between 1999 and 2001.

It was carved out of 38 planks of American tulip wood and English oak.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jones has since moved to a caravan in Drury, where he plans to rebuild his work.

Jones said when he found the chair amongst the rubble of the fire it “crumbled” in his hands, and he knew he could never repair it.

“It’s totally gone, there are burnt embers of it now which is very heart-wrenching, I had big ideas for that chair,” he said.

Jones believed he could have sold the chair for $1.5 million.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The fire destroyed the studio, and it was so hot a fireman’s helmet cracked, according to Jones.

He has previously received as much as $40,000 for commissioned works, and is currently sculpting a wooden dragon that he believes will fetch more than $100,000.

Since the fire, Jones has moved into a caravan in Drury. He has a shed which he has transformed into his new studio.

“I’m slowly picking up, I’ve got friends and family who are kindly helping me buy little things, and received some early inheritance money from Dad,” he said.

Mark Jones/Stuff The “Doodlewood Chair” was a unique structure that Jones was “devastated” to lose.

Jones plans to build a second Doodlewood Chair that he said will be similar but not a copy of the original.

He hopes to display both chairs, the new one and the charred remains of the second, in an art exhibition one day.

Jones moved to New Zealand in 2003, and has been working full-time as a wood sculptor for the past eight years.

Previous works include The Grandfather, a chair with a human face carved from a rotten tree trunk near the Botany Super Clinic, a giant Cinderella pumpkin carriage for Starship Children’s Hospital, and a dragon that won him first prize at placing first in April's Royal Easter Show.