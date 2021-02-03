Auckland traffic live: Motorways congested, SH1 in Pohuehue closed due to crash

17:52, Feb 03 2021

Have you witnessed a crash in Auckland? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

All you need to know about traffic and weather in Auckland (File photo).
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
All you need to know about traffic and weather in Auckland (File photo).

Stuff