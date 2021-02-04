Body found at Auckland's Point Chevalier Beach

Police are investigating a death at Point Chevalier Beach, central Auckland.

A member of the public found the body while out walking and notified emergency services shortly after 6.40am, a police spokesman confirmed.

A family member of the deceased was present when officers arrived and is currently being supported by police.

A section of the beach and the surrounding area has been cordoned off while police investigate.

“At this stage no further information is available, however a further update will be provided when more information is know,” said the spokesperson.

St John ambulance responded to a medical incident in Point Chevalier at 6.54am on Thursday morning, a spokesperson confirmed.

It’s not yet clear whether the two incidents are connected.

One patient in a moderate condition was treated and taken to Waitākere Hospital.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A body is understood to have been found on Point Chevalier beach.

