Death at Auckland's Point Chevalier Beach being treated as 'unexplained'

Police are investigating a death at Point Chevalier Beach in central Auckland, which is currently being treated as “unexplained”.

A member of the public found the body while out walking and notified emergency services shortly after 6.40am, a police spokesman said.

A family member of the deceased was present when officers arrived.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police are investigating a death in Point Chevalier, central Auckland.

They are being supported by police.

A section of the beach and the surrounding area was cordoned off while police investigated, but that has since been lifted.

Police were using a drone as part of their scene examination.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Emergency services were notified shortly after 6.40am.

“At this early stage, police are treating the death as unexplained and are still working to establish exactly what has occurred,” detective senior sergeant Scott Armstrong said.

A post-mortem will be carried out on Friday.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police are using a drone as part of their investigation into a death at Pt Chevalier Beach.

Nearby, around the same time, St John ambulance responded to a medical incident at 6:54am, involving an unconscious woman in a driveway on Joan St.

Police have confirmed that person was the family member of the deceased, who was being supported by police.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A section of the beach and the surrounding area has been cordoned off while police investigate.

The relative, who was in a moderate condition, was treated and taken to Waitākere Hospital.

A Joan St resident said she and her partner had heard a disturbance in the early hours of the morning.

“My partner went outside and saw there was a woman in our driveway who looked to be unconscious.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police investigate a body found at Point Chevalier beach, Auckland.

The resident said she called police about 6.30am, and a body was then found further down the beach.

Meanwhile, the injured woman was taken away in an ambulance, she said.

“Police came and took a statement from me – I don’t want to say too much more until the circumstances are known.”