Kayaker reported missing found safe and well

An unattended kayak was found between Whangaparaoa Peninsula and Tiritiri Matangi Island.

A kayaker reported missing on Friday has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Shortly after 9am on Friday, police found an unattended kayak with a life jacket and fishing rod on board floating in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf, between the Whangaparaoa Peninsula and Tiritiri Matangi Island.

But it turns out concerns of a missing person were a false alarm – caused by their kayak washing away off the beach. It will now be returned to the owner.

The police are thanking those who came forward with information.

“Good news – thanks to your help, we were able to locate the owner of a kayak, who is safe and well,” said a police spokesperson in a statement released to the public.

The incident serves as a timely reminder to report any loss of kayak, boats or other boating equipment to Police or Coastguard, the statement said.

If reported the police know the owners are safe, and “any unnecessary search and rescue operations” can be avoided.