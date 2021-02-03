Woman found safe on bank of Kawarau River near Queenstown

The Kawarau River runs through Gibbston, near Queenstown. (File photo)

A woman has been found uninjured after she was swept several hundred metres down an Otago river.

Emergency services were called about 1.30pm on Wednesday after the woman got into difficulty in Kawarau River off Rafters Rd, near Gibbston east of Queenstown.

Police and a search and rescue team launched a rescue operation and sent out a helicopter.

The woman was found on the riverbank a short time later and was flown to safety, a police spokeswoman said.

Sergeant Matt Hargreaves said a woman was rescued after being swept several hundred metres down the river.

She was swimming with four friends when the current swept her away.

The woman, a foreign national, was uninjured, but was looked over at the scene by St John staff.

Hargreaves said the Kawarau was a fast-moving river popular with rafters, and was not suitable for swimming.

A St John Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics treated a woman at the scene for minor injuries.