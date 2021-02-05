Waitangi Day: Drivers warned to plan ahead and expect delays this long weekend

What led to the signing of the most important document in New Zealand's history?

With Waitangi Day this weekend, tens of thousands of people will be heading off on holiday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) is advising drivers to plan ahead and expect delays when travelling from or around the major centres.

Heavy congestion is expected heading away from the cities on Friday and Saturday, then coming back on Monday.

Alex Burton/Stuff Queues are expected heading out of Auckland through Takanini in the south and Pūhoi in the north.

NZTA is advising drivers to check its online holiday journeys traffic prediction tool, so they can plan ahead and avoid delays.

The tool shows predicted traffic flow based on previous years’ travel patterns.

“Congestion and delays are inevitable at peak times, so people may like to consider avoiding travel during these periods to make their journey safer and more enjoyable,” Waka Kotahi’s Auckland operations manager Rua Pani said.

“Because predicted peak times can change based on incidents, weather or even driver behaviour, motorists should also check our journey planner just before they head off, which provides traffic information and updates on delays, road works and road closures in real time.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Auckland

For drivers heading northbound out of Auckland, the stretch of State Highway 1 between Pūhoi and Wellsford will be busy from 12pm-8pm on Friday and 8am-3pm on Saturday.

NZTA said motorists should consider taking SH16 as an alternative route to Wellsford. Electronic signs on SH1 will display estimated travel times via both highways.

For drivers heading south, the southern motorway between Manukau and Bombay will be busiest from 9:30am to 7pm on Friday and 7am and 1.30pm on Saturday.

Heading back to the city on Monday, traffic through Bombay and Manukau will be heavy from 10.15am to 9.15pm, and traffic through Wellsford and Pūhoi will be heavy from 9am to 9pm.

Wellington

Monique Ford/Stuff NZTA is advising travellers to plan their journeys ahead of time. (File photo)

The worst congestion is expected on State Highway 1, north of Wellington on the Kāpiti coast.

The busiest times for drivers heading away will be from 9am-8:30pm on Friday.

The busiest times for drivers heading back into Wellington will be between 10:15am-8pm on Monday.

​​​​​Christchurch

Delays are expected on SH1, heading through Waipara. Northbound, the busiest time will be between 6.45am-8.15pm on Friday, and southbound, the busiest time will be 9.15am-7pm on Monday.

Southbound between Ashburton and Christchurch, expect delays between 7:15am and 7pm on Friday, and northbound, expect delays between 9:45am to 7pm on Monday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Events at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds are expected to draw big crowds all weekend.

Whangārei

Expect delays northbound out of Whangārei between 7:30am and 7:30pm on Friday.

There will also be delays southbound into Whangārei between 6:15am and 4:45pm on Friday and 9:15am and 6:45pm on Monday.

Heading towards Waitangi, expect delays on SH1 northbound between 9:30am and 9:30pm on Friday and 8:45am to 4:45pm on Saturday.

The busiest time southbound from Waitangi is expected between 8:30am and 6:30pm on Monday.

Coromandel

Drivers heading northbound on SH2 from Tairua can expect delays between 12.30pm and 10pm on Friday and 9.15am and 4.45pm on Saturday.

Heading southbound on SH25 towards Tairua, the busiest times will be between 10am and 9:45pm on Sunday and 8:15am to 8:30pm on Monday.

For more information about the traffic this long weekend, check out NZTA's website.