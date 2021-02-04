Man dies at Auckland's Crowne Plaza managed isolation facility

The incident happened at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland on Thursday evening.

The man had arrived in New Zealand just hours before.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) spokesperson confirmed an ambulance was called to the hotel on Albert St about 7.30pm Wednesday to attend the fatal medical incident.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Aviation Security staff at the Crowne Plaza, used for isolating arrivals.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins spoke briefly about the incident during a live press conference on Thursday.

He said the man who died had come to New Zealand as a seasonal worker.

“It’s a tragedy for that person and that person’s family,” Hipkins said.

He could not say what caused the man's death, only that it was non-Covid related.

Brigadier Jim Bliss, the head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said the 44-year-old had arrived on Wednesday afternoon from Vanuatu.

Tom Lee/Stuff Brigadier Jim Bliss says support is being offered to everyone at the facility. (File photo)

“Staff on site did their best to assist the man, a Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme worker, while St John Ambulance was en route.

“Ambulance officers attended about 7.30pm but were unable to save him.”

The man's death has been referred to the coroner and his next of kin have been notified, Bliss said.

“Support is being offered to all those in the facility including the 155 other RSE workers who arrived in New Zealand with the man yesterday.

“We are doing all we can to assist these RSE workers who are on their first day of 14 in managed isolation and who no doubt will be finding this very upsetting. Our thoughts are with them and his family.

“Staff on site at the Crowne Plaza are providing support to all those who require it.”

The five-star Crowne Plaza is one of a number of Auckland’s managed isolation facilities for people entering the country from overseas.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Brigadier Jim Bliss, head of MIQ, speaks to Stuff.

It is not the first time emergency services have been called to the MIQ facility.

In July, a 32-year-old man allegedly escaped the Crowne Plaza after claiming to be a worker.

After walking out of the isolation centre, the man, who had arrived from Brisbane, was chased down the block by Aviation Security, Defence Force and police before being handcuffed.

He was charged in August with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, by failing to remain in his managed isolation facility.